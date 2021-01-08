Quebec govt spares mining industry from new restrictions – by Marleny Arnoldi (MiningWeekly.com – January 7, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The Quebec Mining Association (QMA) has welcomed the announcement of the continuation of mining operations, despite the total containment decreed by the provincial government late on January 6.

The association says this exemption for the industry is the result of robust measures that the mining industry has deployed to limit the spread of Covid-19 on mining sites.

Quebec has announced new Covid-related restrictions that include a night-time curfew and the closure of some workplaces that are non-essential, to clamp down on the second wave of the pandemic being experienced in Canada.

Quebec reported 2 641 new Covid-19 cases on January 6, which has been the average daily new case rate since December 25. The new measures will be effective until February 8.

The QMA highlights that, as occupational health and safety has always been a core part of mining operations, companies have been monitoring operations and procedures to limit the spread of the virus.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/quebec-govt-spares-mining-industry-from-new-restrictions-2021-01-07/rep_id:3650