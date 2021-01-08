Harte Gold sees a high-grade future at White River – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 7, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gold miner posts record production in fourth quarter at Sugar Zone Mine

Harte Gold is projecting a year of growth in 2021 at its Sugar Zone Mine, north of White River.

The Toronto-based miner released its gold production numbers for the fourth quarter and the 2020 fiscal year on Jan. 7, and provided new production targets – known as guidance – for 2021.

The 10,835 ounces produced in the fourth quarter were the highest recorded in the short history of the mine – which went into commercial production in early 2019 – with an average head grade of 7.7 grams per tonne.

Although hampered by a lengthy COVID-19-related shutdown in the spring and early summer, the mine produced 25,640 ounces of gold in 2020, reaching past the top bar of last year’s guidance of 24,000 ounces.

This year’s production guidance is being set at 60,000 to 65,000 ounces. The mine shut down in March due to the spread of the COVID-18 before a phased restart began in mid-July.

