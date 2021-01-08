Enter the dragon along the Himalayan border – by D Chandrasekharam (Times of India – December 26, 2020)

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/

Why China is very keen on having its presence along the entire Himalayan border, extending from Nangaparbat to the Arunachal Pradesh ranges (including Nepal Himalayas)?

It is all due to abundant natural resources, metallic, non-metallic, and energy resources that include Oil, shale, and geothermal resources. The occurrence of these mineral resources have been documented since the British rule in India and I am sure China must have documented it much before it………maybe during the Qin dynasty by Ying Zheng.!!!!

In the NW Himalayas, the Zanskar region has rich deposits of sapphires. Part of the resources land falls within the occupied Kashmir. The world’s best sapphires are found in Zanskar ranges in Kashmir. These sapphires are also known as the king of the sapphire.

There are known as the blue violet because of its bright blue color. Although Burmese and Ceylonese sapphires are also famous, they cannot match the Zhanskar sapphires. Currently, mining is stopped except for poaching.

Nepal is the warehouse of rare and precious minerals, yet to be explored and exploited. More than 85 types of economic mineral deposits have been reported from Nepal Himalayas. The minerals which occur in Nepal in sizeable amounts have not been fully exploited.

