SolGold boss wants to end the brawl with BHP and Newcrest – by Peter Ker (Australian Financial Review – January 6, 2021)

SolGold managing director Nicholas Mather wants to repair his fractured relationship with BHP and Newcrest Mining after an acrimonious year that culminated in a massive protest vote against his re-election to the board of the high-profile copper explorer.

BHP and Newcrest both own more than 13 per cent of SolGold and last year made public their respective concerns about Mr Mather’s approach to governance and funding of the Brisbane-based company, which has discovered several prospective copper and gold targets in Ecuador.

BHP and Newcrest were not the only SolGold shareholders with concerns about Mr Mather, with 44.7 per cent of the company’s register voting against his re-election to the SolGold board shortly before Christmas.

Mr Mather said it was no secret that BHP and Newcrest had felt ”upset” and ”disenfranchised” with the direction of SolGold and he vowed to work to build a more collaborative and constructive relationship with the mining giants in 2021.

”You can conclude who voted against me and who didn’t vote against me, but I can assure all sectors of the market, stakeholders and all shareholders that it is our intention to deliver the best value outcome and commercial upside for all shareholders whether they be big or small,” he said, in an interview with The Australian Financial Review on December 18.

