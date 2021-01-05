Pure Gold becomes Canada’s newest gold producer – by Trish Saywell (Northern Miner – December 31, 2020)

Pure Gold Mining (TSXV: PGM; LSE: PUR; US-OTC: LRTNF) poured its first gold in the final week of 2020 at its PureGold mine in Red Lake, Ontario and the company expects to reach commercial production by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The company plans to provide full-year guidance for 2021 once the mine reaches commercial production.

“To build a mine at any time requires a complete team effort comprised of dedicated, driven, and focused individuals,” Darin Labrenz, Pure Gold’s president and CEO, stated in a news release. “To do so under the unique challenges of 2020 speaks to the quality and dedication of the entire team.”

The underground mine – which will be one of the world’s highest grade gold producers — uses a combination of longhole stoping, conventional cut-and-fill, and mechanized cut-and-fill mining methods, while processing includes conventional crushing and grinding, followed by gravity concentration to recover free-milling gold, pre-oxidation, leaching, a carbon in pulp circuit and electrowinning, and then refining to produce dore gold.

