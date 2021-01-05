Aton outlines plan to build Egypt’s second gold mine – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – January 4, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Aton Resources (TSX-V: AAN) said on Monday that is ready to kick off an ambitious exploration drilling and development program focused on building Egypt’s second operating gold mine.

The Vancouver-based miner said that while there are still potential bumps in the road due to covid-19, it is prepared to face them and that the minerals sector in Egypt is showing tangible signs of development.

Aton Resources, which owns the Abu Marawat concession in the country’s Central Eastern Desert, noted that Cairo has come a long way in supporting its emerging mining industry.

In early 2020, Egypt hosted its first Mining Day at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, where a new gold bid round was announced.

The auction attracted bids from mining heavyweights including Barrick Gold, Centamin and B2Gold, as well as juniors.

