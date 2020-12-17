Wolf Lake defenders, mining company at odds – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – December 17, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Renewed probing for gold and other minerals at Wolf Lake could begin as early as this month. “The plan is to drill in January but it’s possible we could get going before the holidays,” said Stefan Spears, CEO of Inventus Mining. “We don’t have a specific date, but I’d like to get started as soon as we can.”

The winter exploration work is part of a broader hunt for deposits in the Chiniguchi-Temagami region that the junior miner, which is headquartered in Toronto but counts an office off Falconbridge Road, has dubbed its Sudbury 2.0 Project.

The premise is this relatively untapped area, similar in scope and magnetic signature to the Sudbury basin, could duplicate — or rival, at any rate — the mining camp that built the Nickel City.

The initial drill program will consist of 3,000 metres of core drilling at both Wolf Lake and a nearby property called Cobalt Hill, the company said in a release.

Located northeast of Lake Wanapitei on a popular canoe route, Wolf Lake is prized by paddlers and environmentalists for its aquamarine waters and ancient red pines. The Cobalt Hill property is just south of this recreational magnet, near smaller, more obscure Jess Lake.

