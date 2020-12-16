Gold mining company, First Nation training Indigenous youth near Lynn Lake with help from province (Thompson Citizen – December 15, 2020)

https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/

A Northern Manitoba First Nation and a mining company are teaming up to provide training to Indigenous youth with the help of the provincial government’s Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF).

The fund is providing $30,000 to match a contribution spilt equally between Marcel Colomb First Nation (MCFN) and Alamos Gold, which is conducting exploration at its Lynn Lake gold project in 2021, to provide local Indigenous youth with traditional knowledge and skills training at a cost of $60,000.

The hands-on land-based training will begin immediately, supervised by elders and subject experts, who will take a holistic approach incorporating traditional practices and ceremonies as participants learn to construct a cabin and build a new trail to provide access to Chepil Lake on the north side of the Black Sturgeon Reserve.

“With Alamos Gold’s proposal to build the Lynn Lake gold project in our traditional territory, our collaboration is vital,” Chief Chris Colomb of MFCN, which has about 450 members.

“This program provides our youth with the opportunity to gain hands-on skills and knowledge in a way that lends well to future employment with the project. It is also an opportunity for elders, knowledge keepers and mentors from the community to guide youth through the project.”

