Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Former Bel Air Mansion Sells to Billionaire Mining Magnate [Robert Friedland] – by James McClain (Variety.com – December 9, 2020)

For the third time since her December 2016 death, the longtime Bel Air home of Zsa Zsa Gabor has been sold. This week, the property went for exactly $16 million to Singapore-based diamond and precious metal mogul Robert Friedland, the founder of Ivanhoe Mines and a Forbes-listed billionaire.

That sale price is down considerably from what the house last fetched, in fall 2018, when it sold for $20.8 million to a mystery buyer.

For publicly unknown reasons, that ’18 buyer never moved into the mansion or even attempted to renovate the place, instead leaving the estate vacant for more than two years before choosing to quickly offload it at a whopping $4.8 million loss — all before hefty realtor fees, property taxes, and carrying costs.

As for Gabor, records show the Hungarian-born Tinseltown icon bought the house way back in 1973 for just $245,000, remaining in residence for more than 40 years.

Although she often said the decadent Hollywood Regency-style abode had been commissioned by Howard Hughes, it’s believed he only leased the place sometime in the late 1960s.

