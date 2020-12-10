NEWS RELEASE: VALE TO DEMOLISH STOBIE MINE NUMBER NINE SHAFT THIS WEEK

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Release December 10, 2020

SUDBURY, December 8, 2020 – Vale’s iconic Number Nine Shaft at Stobie Mine will safely come down this week. This activity follows the careful demolition of two other shafts at the site last week and a number of buildings at the site earlier this year.

“Number Nine Shaft is a concrete structure that is 95 metres high so it must be blasted down instead of dismantled,” said Patrick Boitumelo, Head of Mining & Milling for Vale’s North Atlantic Operations. “This demolition work has been carefully planned with a team of internal and external experts and is not expected to impact the community.”

Residences and businesses in close proximity to the mine site may hear or feel minor activity related to the demolition of the Number Nine shaft this week. Construction noise and dust mitigation will be in effect. For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay away from the construction site. No public access to the demolition site will be permitted.

Number Nine Shaft was built in 1966 and is one of the last remaining structures on the Stobie Mine site, which was placed on care and maintenance in 2017. Demolition of the mine site structures will reduce maintenance costs and pave the way for potential new development currently being studied.

“The Number Nine Shaft holds many fond memories for our employees,” said Boitumelo. “It’s an important part of both our company and our community’s history. We treasure those memories while looking forward to the next chapter of the Stobie Mine site.”

