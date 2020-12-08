Cashed-up Forrest swoops on Canadian nickel project – by Brad Thompson (Austrailan Financial Review – December 7, 2020)

https://www.afr.com/

Andrew Forrest is putting his financial might behind the company that controls Canada’s highest-grade nickel discovery since Vale-owned Voisey’s Bay, as he grows his mining footprint beyond iron ore.

Wyloo Metals, owned by Forrest’s private investment arm Tattarang, is set to emerge with a near 38 per cent stake in Noront Resources under the terms of a $US26.5 million ($35.7 million) deal.

Mr Forrest has been building a portfolio of nickel investments in Australia, where his private business arm is a major backer of ASX-listed Poseidon Nickel, and has a 15 per cent stake in Mincor Resources and a smaller stake in Panoramic Resources.

In the latest deal, Wyloo will pay $US11.5 million for 22.65 per cent of Noront shares and purchase a $US15 million convertible loan from Resource Capital Fund.

Noront’s assets include the high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel project in the Ring of Fire, an emerging multi-metals region in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For the rest of this article: https://www.afr.com/companies/mining/cashed-up-forrest-swoops-on-canadian-nickel-project-20201207-p56lcz