Zimbabwe: Losing millions from illicit gold mining trade – by Michelle Chifamba (The Africa Report – December 7, 2020)

In Zimbabwe, the majority of the working population can be found in the informal sector. And in mineral-rich areas of the country, people are continuously risking their lives digging underground in search of gold, hoping to make enough money to take them out of poverty.

In Mazowe, 40 km outside the capital Harare, artisanal miners have broadened their search for gold ore as they continue digging the soil underground in some cases to over 50 metres deep.

For the past three years, 34 year-old Jude Kore has had the same routine: digging soil every day in search of the precious mineral.

Together with his four co-workers, Jude tells The Africa Report that to obtain a gram of gold they have to gather five bags of ore and use their traditional processing equipment to separate the gold from the ore.

“The gold is inside the stone. After processing we have gold buyers who come here to buy. Last week, we got 40 grams of gold and our local buyer paid US$40 per gram.”

