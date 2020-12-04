Two northwestern Ontario mine project builders among the best in their field – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 4, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Two mining executives with Northern Ontario connections have been recognized for their contributions to Canada’s mineral exploration and mining industry.

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) announced the winners this week in six categories for the upcoming PDAC 2021 Awards, the world’s premier exploration and mining show, to be held virtually from March 8 to March 11.

Industry financier and geologist Mark O’Dea, a director with Pure Gold Mining, is receiving the Viola R. MacMillan Award given to recipients who demonstrate management leadership and in financing of exploration and resource development.

Over his career, O’Dea has taken several exploration projects from initial discovery through to the development and operational stage with a portfolio of mining companies worth $3 billion in shareholder value.

The same year that he placed second in the 2001 Goldcorp Challenge, O’Dea launched his first company, Fronteer Gold. A decade later, he sold the company and its Long Canyon gold project in Nevada to Newmont Mining for US$2.3 billion.

