Yukon Chamber of Mines wants action on road building promises – by Dave Croft (CBC News North – December 1, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

The Yukon Chamber of Mines says the territorial government needs to speed up implementation of the Resource Gateway program announced more than three years ago.

The program announcement was the highlight of Justin Trudeau’s first visit to Yukon as prime minister.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Trudeau jointly pledged just over $360 million in funding to build and upgrade mining roads. Mining companies promised another $108 million.

The main targets of the money were connecting Newmont’s Coffee gold project to roads in the goldfields south of Dawson City, Casino’s copper-gold mining project west of Carmacks to the Freegold Road and Selwyn Chihong’s zinc-lead property north of Watson Lake, accessed by the Nahanni Range Road.

The Chamber of Mines is worried that funding might dry up if it’s not used soon, said executive-director Samson Hartland.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-resource-gateway-mining-roads-trudeau-1.5822875?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar