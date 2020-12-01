Concerned about gem authenticity? You can now trace your jewels back to the mine – by Charmian Leong (CMA Lifestyle – November 29, 2020)

https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/

People have probably never been more conscious about the source of their diamonds than the year Blood Diamond hit theatres in 2006.

And while this increased awareness has since made ethics a consideration for many when buying a jewel, we still have a long way to go before every gemstone that ends up under a spotlight and in a glass case is guaranteed to be conflict-free.

The good news is that we’re speeding down the right track.

American jeweller Tiffany & Co announced last year that it would become the first global player to be fully transparent about the journey of its individually registered diamonds by 2020, and the brand really went and did it.

Following 2019’s first steps in providing provenance for every diamond 0.18ct or larger, this Diamond Source Initiative now also includes disclosure of where the stone has been cut, polished, graded, quality assured and set in jewellery – something only a firm like Tiffany & Co, which owns and operates its own diamond polishing workshops, can offer.

All of this information will be available from any sales professional and on the Tiffany Diamond Certificate. In the case of diamonds of unknown origin, such as heritage stones that predate this policy, you’ll have to trust Tiffany & Co when it says it was sourced with industry leading practices.

