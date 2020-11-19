The Past and Future Legacy of Windy Craggy – by Bruce Downing and Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse(Resource World – November 18, 2020)

https://resourceworld.com/

The demise of the Windy Craggy (N’tsi Tatay) Project in far northwestern British Columbia has led to numerous benefits worth more than $1,000,000,000 and enjoyed by many. This is illustrated in the accompanying Legacy Flow Chart.

In 1994 Royal Oak Mines acquired the Windy Craggy deposit and mineral claims from Geddes Resources. Work between 1988 and 1991 included 4,139 metres of underground development and 64,618 metres of drilling in 55 surface and 147 underground diamond drill holes.

Two large massive sulfide zones, termed the North sulfide body (NSB) and South sulfide body (SSB), were outlined and likely a third zone (Ridge Zone) was intersected by drilling.

The latest (December 1991) total of proven, probable, and possible reserves is 297.4 million tonnes grading 1.38% copper at a cutoff grade of 0.5% Cu (Geddes Resources Ltd., 1991). The deposit is likely much larger than this as the limits of the NSB, SSB, and particularly the Ridge zone have not been delineated.

The NSB alone (to December 1991) contains 138.3 million tonnes in all categories grading 1.44% copper, 0.22 g/t gold, 4.0 g/t silver, 0.066% cobalt, and 0.25% zinc.

The NDP Government of British Columbia facilitated the development of the Kemess South copper-gold deposit by Royal Oak Mines as “compensation” for the 1993 appropriation of its Windy Craggy mineral properties, which became part of the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park.

