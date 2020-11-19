Sudbury mining execs recognized in book of global sector safety leaders Alicia Woods and Jody Kuzenko named Global Inspirational Women in Mining – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 19, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A pair of mining executives from Sudbury has been included in the 2020 edition of the book 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

Alicia Woods, founder and president of Covergalls, and Jody Kuzenko, president and CEO of Torex Gold Resources, have been recognized among 100 women from around the globe whose contributions are working toward a “stronger, safer and more sustainable mining industry.”

“Having visible role models is critical if we are going to attract and retain more women to help solve the challenges of global development and the responsible supply of resources for future generations,” said Carole Cable, chair of Women in Mining UK, in a Nov. 19 news release.

Covergalls’ Woods launched her company in 2014, after being frustrated with the lack of properly fitting industrial attire available for women.

Her coverall is designed to fit a women’s body and includes features such as snaps at the wrists, an adjustable Velcro waist, and secured pockets, along with a rear opening to make using the bathroom easier.

