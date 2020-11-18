Sandvik consolidates regional mining electric vehicle servicing in Sudbury – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – November 17, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sandvik says shutting down its Kirkland Lake facility will mean more efficient service for the battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) currently operating at nearby Macassa Mine.

The Swedish mining vehicle manufacturer announced on Oct. 29 it was closing its Kirkland Lake service shop – managed under the Artisan Vehicle Systems division – and consolidating operations with its facility in Lively, an outlying community of Sudbury.

Peter Corcoran, vice-president at Sandvik Canada, said the opportunity to streamline operations revealed itself following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

“With the past seven or eight months here with COVID, we’ve identified that operating from the home office and operating from remote facilities is actually quite productive, and we’ve seen productivity increase,” he said.

Left largely unused in the previous three months, Corcoran said, the Kirkland Lake shop was deemed superfluous to operations, as batteries for the BEVs are stored at the mine site, and vehicle servicing takes place underground.

