Premier expands high-grade mineralization at Hasaga in Ontario – by Editor (Canadian Mining Journal – November 17, 2020)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Premier Gold Mines has released exploration results from its wholly owned Hasaga project in Ontario’s Red Lake camp, which suggest extensions of the Epp-C and Epp-D zones at the past-producing site.

The company has reported assay results for six drillholes – these stepped out the Epp-C area to the east and confirm continuity of the high-grade structures within the Epp-D zone for at least 240 metres.

Drill highlights from up-dip extensions of Epp-C include 17 metres of 4.93 g/t gold and 3.5 metres of 76.12 g/t gold. Infill drilling within Epp-C returned 7.6 metres of 26.82 g/t gold.

Notable intercepts from Epp-D include 11 metres of 4.94 g/t gold and 2.1 metres of 7.18 g/t gold. “This drilling campaign intersected gold mineralization in every hole and was often accompanied by visible gold,” Stephen McGibbon, Premier’s executive VP, said in a release.

For the rest of this article: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/premier-expands-high-grade-mineralization-at-hasaga-in-ontario/