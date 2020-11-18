Gold exploration booms in La Belle Province – by Alisha Hiyate (Canadian Mining Journal – October 2020)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

A combination of prospective geology, a mining–friendly culture, and generous exploration incentives have made Quebec a popular destination for explorers. A climbing gold price has made it especially so for precious metals juniors.

With 275,000 metres of drilling planned for 2020, Osisko Mining, profiled in our September issue, is certainly the most active gold explorer in La Belle Province, but it’s far from the only company busy at work. Here’s a look a few at some of the other most active gold exploration projects.

Amex Exploration – Perron

In September, Amex Exploration added four drill rigs at its Perron property and increased the program to 300,000 metres from 100,000 metres. The junior is working toward a maiden resource at Perron, located 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, near the village of Normétal.

The $21-million program includes 40,000 metres completed last year, and at least 60,000 this year and should be completed in November 2021. The program is focused on exploration between known gold zones that have been identified along 3 km of strike along the Perron gold corridor, to test continuity of mineralization.

The 45.6-sq.-km Perron project, in the Abitibi greenstone belt, hosts both high-grade gold zones (Eastern gold zone, Gratien gold zone and Grey Cat) as well as base metals (Central Polymetallic zone).

For the rest of this article: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/features/gold-exploration-booms-in-la-belle-province/