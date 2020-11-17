Dream No Small Dreams: The opportunity for transformative growth in Red Lake Video (Pure Gold Mining – November 2020)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Red Lake camp produced 155 000 ounces of gold in 2019 and has produced 29.5 million ounces of gold historically as of the end of 2019.

Ontario produced 2.4 million ounces of gold in 2019 and has produced 195.3 million ounces of gold historically as of the end of 2019.

Ontario 2019 Gold Production From Major Camps (MNDM Statistics)

The Timmins District produced 1.1 million ounces of gold in 2019 and has produced 76.6 million ounces of gold historically as of the end of 2019.

Sudbury Basin by-product from Nickel/Copper Ores 5.1 million

by-product from Nickel/Copper Ores 5.1 million Detour Mine 5 308 259 oz

5 308 259 oz Musselwhite Mine 5 093 731 oz