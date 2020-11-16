This Hearst-area mining solutions company has the answer to contain COVID-19 – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 16, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

ZEN Graphene Solutions, a technology company with a Northern Ontario mine property, has come up with a mineral-based solution that kills the COVID-19 virus when applied to personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Thunder Bay and Guelph-based company developed a graphene-based virucidal ink coating that can be applied as an agent to N-95 masks or fabrics that, third-party lab testing shows, is 99 per cent effective in rendering the COVID-19 virus inactive, thus giving health-care workers that an extra layer of protection.

ZEN Graphene has a high-grade graphite deposit, west of Hearst, that was first discovered in 2011. The anti-viral ink formulation they’ve come up with is from a processed graphene product pulled from bulk sample material extracted at its Albany deposit near Constance Lake First Nation.

The company had sent the ink material off to Western University’s biosafety lab in London, Ont. earlier this year to determine its effectiveness at killing the virus.

Within days of ZEN publishing the exceptional lab results in September, calls started pouring in from global PPE suppliers, including from Trebor Rx CEO George Irwin, leading to ZEN signing a binding letter of intent with the Collingwood-based manufacturer.

