Quebec Solidaire wants to partially nationalize industrial mining – by Staff (Canadian Press/CTV News – November 15, 2020)

QUEBEC CITY — Accusing the CAQ government of wanting to offer Quebec’s minerals to private companies as an ‘open bar,’ Quebec Solidaire proposed to partially nationalize mines of lithium and graphite, metals used to make batteries for electric vehicles.

The party drew a parallel between its proposal and the nationalization of hydropower, which allowed the province to control the resource, according to Vincent Marissal, Quebec Solidaire representative for Rosemont.

“This is the best solution for Quebec,” he said. The province is expected to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Quebec Solidaire said the province should act fast to regulate extraction of the minerals required for manufacturing.

“If we were to resume work on James Bay, the Manic, and re-found Hydro-Quebec, would we give that to a foreign company? ” Said Mr. Marissal in an interview.

Premier François Legault is well aware of the value of lithium, which he’s compared to a ‘gold mine.’ A year ago, he said he wanted to manufacture “100 per cent Quebec batteries” and export them all over the world.

