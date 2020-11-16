Endeavour to buy Teranga, creating top 10 gold miner – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 16, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV), already West Africa’s top gold producer, has agreed to buy Teranga Gold (TSX: TGZ) in an all-share deal worth C$2.44 billion ($1.86 billion), which would create a top 10 gold producer.

The Toronto-based miner is offering 0.470 of its own shares for each Teranga share, a 5.1% premium to Teranga’s closing price on Friday.

Endeavour shareholders will end up with 66% of the combined entity, with Teranga shareholders holding the remaining 34%. Teranga will get three seats on the board to Endeavour’s seven.

La Mancha, the vehicle which Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris holds his stake in Endeavour, will invest a further $200 million into the combined miner, leaving it with a 19% stake.

Endeavour’s acquisition of Teranga adds another operating asset — Wahgnion — to its four existing mines in Burkina Faso. It also gives it exposure to Senegal through the Massawa project, which Teranga bought from Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) (NYSE:GOLD) last year.

