Nigerian Billionaire Plans to Dig Platinum Mine in Zimbabwe – by Godfrey Marawanyika (Bloomberg News – November 10, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Bravura Holdings Ltd., owned by Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters, has $1 billion available for the development of a platinum mine in Zimbabwe, its country manager said.

The 3,000 hectare (7,413-acre) concession where it plans to dig the mine is in Selous, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare and close to existing platinum mines.

“From where we are now, we will go to resource definition, after that we will go to resource modeling, after mine development and then mine construction,” Lionel Mhlanga, Bravura’s manager in the southern African country, said in an interview at the mine on Nov. 6. “Those are all things that should happen in the next 18 months.”

Bravura is one of a number of little-known companies that have secured platinum concessions in Zimbabwe as the government seeks to kick start its stagnant economy. Still, established platinum miners haven’t announced plans to expand their operations.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/nigerian-billionaire-plans-to-dig-platinum-mine-in-zimbabwe-1.1520691