Feds invest $841k to support climate change adaptation in northern Indigenous communities – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – November 13, 2020)

The federal government will invest more than $841,000 in a project that will help Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario deal with climate change.

Co-led by Laurentian University, Grand Council Treaty 3, and the Tribal Councils of Mushkegowuk, Matawa, Nokiiwin, Shibogama, and Keewaytinook Okimakanak, the project aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration in Far North communities.

Partners have been engaging in knowledge-sharing workshops, sharing tools, and establishing an Indigenous regional knowledge exchange network as part of the project.

“This program directly benefits Indigenous communities by helping individuals acquire the skills and knowledge needed to deal with the increasingly complex impacts of climate change,” said Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre.

“The traditional lands covered by the partner Tribal Councils represent about 40 per cent of Ontario from the Manitoba border to James Bay and north from Lake Superior to Hudson’s Bay.

