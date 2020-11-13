Barrick looking to reopen Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea (Mining Technology – November 13, 2020)

https://www.mining-technology.com

Barrick Gold president Mark Bristow reportedly held discussions on royalty arrangements with landowners in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The latest move comes as the company seeks to ‘negotiate a reopening’ of the Porgera gold mine, Reuters reported citing landowners. The Porgera gold mine is located in Enga Province, 600km north-west of Port Moresby.

Barrick’s lease over the gold mine, which it operated alongside Zijin Mining, expired when PNG Prime Minister James Marape refused to extend it in April this year.

The extension was denied citing environmental concerns and said the PNG Government will take control of the gold mine. This had led Barrick Niugini to mount legal challenges.

In July, Marape said that the government is likely to allow Barrick Gold to reopen the Porgera gold mine if the latter withdraws court case against PNG.

