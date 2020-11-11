Yukon panel tackles contentious issue of reforming mining laws – by Dave Croft (CBC News Yukon – November 10, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

An independent panel has begun working on recommendations for how the mining industry should be run in the territory. It’s released the results of a public consultation it did earlier this year.

That included more than 90 meetings, many written submissions, and thousands of comments on a survey, said Michael Pealow, the facilitator of the Mineral Development Strategy process.

The process came out of an agreement between Yukon’s 11 self-governing First Nations and the Yukon government, Pealow said.

“The legislation, the Quartz Mining Act and the Placer Mining Act are both over 100 years old,” he said.

“And there have been numerous amendments between then and now, which has resulted in some very confusing legislation for a lot of people, including mineral developers themselves.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-mining-mineral-development-strategy-panel-consulation-1.5795820