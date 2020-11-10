Flurry of exploration activity in Kirkland Lake gold camp – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 10, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The Kirkland Lake area remains hot property for many junior miners drilling or acquiring property in the Abitibi region of northeastern Ontario. Meanwhile a cobalt plant developer is finetuning its strategy to bring a mothballed refinery back into production in the Temiskaming area.

Toronto’s Mistango River Resources started a 10,000-metres drilling campaign on its Kirkland West Project, just west of Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa Mine.

The plan is to explore multiple target areas on the property with the first holes going in near the former Baldwin Mine, where historical production yielded gold grades of 15 grams per tonne.

With $7 million in cash, the company expressed excitement in a recent news releases in starting the first phase of drilling at the project, which it believes shares similar geological comparisons with other major producers in the Kirkland Lake camp.

The Kirkland West Project is 4,000 metres west of Kirkland Lake Gold’s flagship mine. The company believes the Baldwin Zone at the site hosts extensions of the mineral-rich Main Break fault and the Larder-Cadillac Fault Zone.

