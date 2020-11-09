Canada still a go-to destination for Australian investors and miners (Mining Review Africa – November 9, 2020)

It comes as no surprise that 2020 has seen a lot of changes in the way businesses and individuals operate, where, with whom, and how. In this article, we specially look at Canada, and its relation to mining and resources’ investment and operational interests from Australia.

The Canadian Government is supporting the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) Online this year to promote trade and investment opportunities for Canada, specifically to the Australian market.

We asked Bertrand Raoult, Trade Commissioner, Foreign Investment Attraction from the Consulate General of Canada based in Australia, why this is important to his Government?

“Canada and Australia are indeed recognized as leading mining nations. The Canadian minerals sector is a mainstay of the economy that supports jobs and economic activity in every region of Canada,” Bertrand said.

“Canada is home to almost half of the world’s publicly listed mining and exploration companies, and the Canadian Government recognises that the relationship between natural resources and clean technologies is integral to Canada’s economy.”

