GM to reopen Oshawa plant to make trucks, hiring up to 2,500 workers, says union – by Barbara Shecter (Financial Post – November 5, 2020)

https://financialpost.com/

General Motors will invest close to $1.3 billion to reopen its storied Oshawa plant, and heavy-duty trucks will begin rolling off the assembly line by 2022, according to a tentative agreement reached in the wee hours of Thursday with its major union Unifor.

The reopening, which follows the “devastating” announcement in 2018 that the plant would be closed,will ultimately employ between 2,000 and 2,500 people, according to Unifor president Jerry Dias.

“We never gave up hope and, frankly, neither did General Motors,” Dias said in a morning announcement of the tentative agreement. A vote will be held Sunday.

The plant will eventually make both heavy and light-duty trucks, including the Silverado and the Sierra, and is expected to have workers covering either two or three shifts.

Dias said the coronavirus pandemic has “thrown a curve into the auto industry” but may have helped secure the agreement with GM.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/transportation/autos/gm-to-reopen-oshawa-plant-to-make-trucks-under-tentative-union-agreement