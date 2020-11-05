Franco-Nevada posts record revenues, income (Canadian Mining Journal – November 5, 2020)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

With most major mining assets back up and running after COVID-related stoppages earlier this year, and amidst strong commodity prices, Franco-Nevada has reported record third-quarter financial results.

These include new records in revenues recorded, at US$279.8 million, adjusted EBITDA, which hit US$235.1 million, and net income, at US$153.9 million.

In the quarter, Franco-Nevada sold 134,817 gold-equivalent oz. (GEO), at cash costs of US$290 per GEO. The resulting revenues from mining-related sales stand at US$257 million, with a further US$22.8 million from energy sales.

The release adds that Franco-Nevada continues to lead its peer group with “the highest EBITDA margins” and a record earnings margin of 55% in the quarter.

“It is exciting for the future to see the level of organic growth across our portfolio of producing, advanced and exploration assets”, Paul Brink, Franco-Nevada’s CEO, said in a release.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/franco-nevada-posts-record-revenues-income/