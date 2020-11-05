Estrella confirms massive nickel sulphides – Matt Birney (The West Australian – November 4, 2020)

https://thewest.com.au/

Estrella Resources looks to have hit paydirt at the T5 nickel discovery near Carr Boyd Rocks in WA posting an assay intercept of 2.5m at an eye-catching 3.66 per cent nickel.

This strike confirms the presence of high-grade nickel at the prospect and clears the way for an extended program across the emerging discovery. The company has already identified substantial electromagnetic targets in close proximity to this pivotal drill hole and is set to kick off follow up drilling in the coming days.

Diamond drill hole CBDD030, the star of the show at T5 to date, was designed to test a deep geophysical target within the prospect. The drill hole successfully intersected 15m of sulphide mineralisation at more than 400 metres below surface, as per its design.

Subsequent assaying of the disseminated to massive sulphides within the interval has confirmed the nickel enriched nature of the sulphides returning a respectable 13.9m at 1.07 per cent nickel from 431.6m down-hole.

This intercept also hosts the above-mentioned high-grade hit, within the massive sulphide component of the mineralisation which perhaps provides a glimpse into the potential of this emerging sulphide body.

