Iamgold suspends production at Quebec gold mine after earthquake – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – November 2, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Iamgold Corp. has suspended mining at its Westwood gold mine in Quebec after yet another earthquake hit the site on the weekend, the latest in a long list of seismic events over the past few years to affect both production and reserves.

On Monday, the Toronto-based gold company said in a statement that an earthquake occurred at the underground mine around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. All underground employees were safely brought to the surface but Iamgold did not specify how long the process took.

Natural Resources Canada said the quake measured 3.8 on the Richter scale, and was “lightly felt” by residents of Preissac, Que., in the Abitibi region.

Citing local press reports, Josh Wolfson, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., wrote in a note to clients on Monday that the earthquake at Westwood trapped one mineworker underground for more than a day.

The Globe and Mail contacted Iamgold by phone and e-mail on Monday for comment, but did not receive a reply.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-iamgold-suspends-production-at-quebec-gold-mine-after-earthquake/