NEWS RELEASE: IDNR-TV on Pre-Production of “Sacred Secrets of the North” Series — tribute to indigenous people values, traditions and wisdom (October 29, 2020)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The original and unique series presents a wealth of insights, where Indigenous Peoples who thrive within the majestic panorama of Canada’s remote northern landscape share their time-honoured skills, values and traditions.

IDNR-TV goes beyond popular actor-adventure-themed television to portray authentic wilderness survival. Sacred Secrets of the North reveals traditional, authentic way of life.

Live, survive, work, hunt, heal, love, educate, cook in the roughness and isolation of the North — this is what will be presented, delivered in the purest tradition of the documented truth, coloured by the legends and customs of different Indigenous peoples. While so many seek meaning and authenticity in their lives, this series is sure to enlighten and inspire the public.

“The North and First Nations are among Canada’s best kept secrets. Our knowledge of living in nature, the wisdom of our elders, our culture, our language and our traditions are fascinating. I congratulate IDNR-TV for the initiative to realize a series dedicated to us. This will be an opportunity to become better known and share our values.” Dr. Matthew Coon Come, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, 2009

“IDNR-TV will contribute to the collective Cultural, artistic, political and historical reach of our communities and our people. We will be proud to participate in the content of this promising and positive initiative.” Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of Quebec-Labrador First Nations

In the wake of the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which previously highlighted the realities and continuing tragedies that Indigenous people continue to face today, IDNR-TV hopes this series will help break down the existing barriers between all and will help to reveal and highlight the significant contributions of Canada’s indigenous people. Reputed international distribution house Journeyman TV has shown interest for world wide distribution.

A teaser is available at https://idnrtv.com/

About IDNR-TV: IDNR-TV (In Depth Natural Resources Television) is one of Canada’s most enduring independent broadcasters, airing from 2006 to 2020 on Persona Cable and Cablevision du Nord. The station’s award winning journalism has earned recognition and endorsements from participating industry, Indigenous leaders and film festivals.

