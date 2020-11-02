Iamgold halts Westwood mine following earthquake – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 2, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Iamgold (TSX IMG), (NYSE: IAG) said on Monday it had suspended operations at its Westwood underground mine in southwestern Québec, Canada, following a seismic event at the operation last week.

The Toronto-based miner said the movement occurred at around 2:30 pm Eastern time on Friday October 30th, adding that it was looking into the incident’s cause.

All employees present at the time of the unspecified seismic event had been safely brought above ground, the company said.

Westwood mine and mill operations are currently suspended while the company mulls a business recovery plan for the operation.

Iamgold has been reviewing Westwood for months. In February, it booked a $395 million charge on the mine, which has operated at reduced capacity after another earthquake, which happened in late 2019.

