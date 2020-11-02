Ecotricity founder to grow diamonds ‘made entirely from the sky’ – by Jillian Ambrose (The Guardian – October 30, 2020)

https://www.theguardian.com/

A British multi-millionaire and environmentalist has set out plans to create thousands of carats of carbon-negative, laboratory-grown diamonds every year “made entirely from the sky”.

Dale Vince, the founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity, claims to have developed the world’s only diamonds to be made from carbon, water and energy sourced directly from the elements at a “sky mining facility” in Stroud.

The “green technology first” uses carbon dioxide captured directly from the atmosphere to form the diamonds – which are chemically identical to diamonds mined from the earth – using wind and solar electricity, with water collected from rainfall.

The result is the “world’s first zero-impact diamond”, according to Vince, and they could even help to clean the air by removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

The clean energy entrepreneur said he hopes to challenge the traditional diamond mining industry which causes “irreversible damage” to the environment.

