How miners from Camborne and Redruth started a Central American football revolution in Mexico – by Aaron Greenaway (Cornwall Live – October 25, 2020)

https://www.cornwalllive.com/

When mention is made of “famous Cornish exports”, it is safe to say that the first things that spring to mind are things we find on our plate – delicacies such as the iconic Cornish pasty, clotted cream, scones made correctly (jam first), Davidstow cheddar and the mighty saffron cake.

It is also true we exported Prime Ministers to Australia, with two Australian Prime Ministers being of Cornish descent – Sir Robert Menzies, the country’s longest-serving PM, was part-Cornish through his maternal grandparents and Bob Hawke, PM between 1983-1991, had links to Kernow as well.

On top of this, at least six Premiers of South Australia were also of Cornish descent. One other thing synonymous with Cornwall is of course mining, with the county being world-renowned for its work during the 1800s and early 1900s – although, you wouldn’t know it now, with the old buildings left behind the only relics of a once-proud past.

With the Cornish at the heart of the mining boom during the Victorian era, demand for their knowledge and skill went worldwide.

Countries across the globe were desperate to regenerate their country’s mining industry to capitalise on the new boom. And where the demand was, the Cornish followed – to Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Pitcairn Islands, South Africa and the United States.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cornwall-news/pachuca-cornwall-mexico-redruth-camborne-4639243?cmpredirect=