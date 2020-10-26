Gold company has ‘deep roots’ in Sudbury, Northern Ontario – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – October 23, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce welcomed the president and CEO of IAMGOLD to discuss the Canadian mid-tier mining company’s new Cote Gold project, located north of Sudbury.

Last month, Gordon Stothart and his team at IAMGOLD celebrated the official opening of the new open-pit gold mine located about 20 km southwest of Gogama with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The $1.7-billion project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during construction and 450 jobs during operation and generate $5 billion in wages through direct and indirect job creation and $10 billion in economic activity.

Stothart stressed the connections the company has made to communities in Northern Ontario. “We will continue to work closely with Indigenous and Northern communities as we build and operate Cote,” Stothart told the chamber this week.

“We have strong relationships and deep roots in Sudbury, Timmins, and Gogama, and our local project office will be based in Sudbury.

