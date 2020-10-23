Virus fails to dull Diggers-NOT even a global pandemic could stop Diggers & Dealers 2020 – by Kristie Batten (Mining News Net – October 20, 2020)

https://www.miningnews.net/

The 29th instalment of the famous Kalgoorlie event looked shaky even as recently as eight weeks ago, but went off without a hitch. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held two months later and lacked interstate and international attendees, but it really wasn’t that different to previous years.

The noticeable differences included the heat – it got to a sweltering 37 degrees on the Wednesday – and a few measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hand sanitiser was included with the delegate bags and sanitiser stations were located around the venue. The venue – comprising the Goldfields Art Centre and two marquees – had separate entry and exit points to control the movement of people.

A thermal body scanner took everyone’s temperatures on the way in. Diggers chairman Jim Walker said over 11,500 temperatures were taken.

“We had a couple of false negatives and believe it or not, it was our policemen and policewomen, but we figured out it was because they were wearing hats,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnews.net/forum/opinion/1397456/virus-fails-to-dull-diggers?utm_source=MiningNews.net&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MNN+Top+5+-+23+Oct+2020&utm_term=Top+5+this+week%3a+BHP+backs+away+from+Olympic+Dam+expansion&utm_content=3702&gator_td=CJ51DosSHWCJb5hxPrVe%2bA70rk6B%2bgpJ8CPeIxRjYxJ8OL9VNByBP18mOAEXC7oUDpZl4fREoLDjRd1scZ6vlOGm%2bpFHgi%2bm0D3jRy%2f5Nq74XVmo%2f6lou%2bn5rLRhyB8hcxTl7jfXu7GDxvpRPn7qZpk7mkPxiH0jYM6jamKQ5R8%3d