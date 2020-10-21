Nevada Energy to buy BC nickel project, stock up – by Staff (Mining.com – October 20, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Nevada Energy Metals (TSXV: BFF) has entered into an option agreement on the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the Decar property owned by FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) located 100 km northwest of Fort St. James, British Columbia, in the Omineca mining division.

The optionor is Ursula Mowat, a professional geoscientist who has owned the property since 1987.

She is a recipient of the H.H “Spud” Huestis Award (2015), along with Peter Bradshaw and Ron Britten of FPX Nickel, for “excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration” in recognition of their efforts in identifying and commencing development of a new type of nickel deposit exemplified by the Decar project.

Decar hosts the PEA-stage Baptiste deposit, a discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite that is ideally suited for both stainless steel and battery metal applications.

