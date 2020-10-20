The Price of Gold – Lessons From Previous Price Cycles – Canadian Business History Association Webinar With Tony Fell, Stan Sudol and Mike Parkins (Albany Club Toronto – September 17, 2020)





Gold has been an alluring commodity for centuries as both an investment, an industrial input, and a consumer product. With the price of gold hitting all-time highs, what can past price cycles reveal about today and the future?

This timely CBHA/ACHA webinar investigates this question from the point of view of three experts. Mr. Tony Fell, past CEO of RBC Dominion Securities joins Mr. Stan Sudol, mining consultant and editor of RepublicofMining.com and Large Cap Mining Analyst Mr. Mike Parkins of National Bank of Canada Financial Markets to provide some insight and answers.