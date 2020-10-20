More gold ‘yet to be discovered’ at Kirkland Lake’s Macassa Mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 20, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Exploration drilling at Macassa Mine continue to produce spectacular grades for Kirkland Lake Gold.

The Toronto-headquartered mining company released drill results from its exploration program in Kirkland Lake where the focus is on growing gold reserves at its South Mine Complex and finding more high-grade gold further out and deeper down along the unexplored zones around the Amalgamated Break.

In an Oct. 19 news release, the company said it’s seeing “extremely high-grade intersections” from its program to extend the South Mine Complex to the east and west, in identifying high-grade mineralization along the Amalgamated Break, and in identifying a new, high-grade corridor along Main Break near the location of its new No. 4 shaft.

One drilled intercept pulled from the South Mine Complex revealed 253.7 grams per tonne (g/t) over 14.5 metres of core length, including 1,572.9 g/t over 0.6 metres. It was taken from slightly below the current gold reserve.

From the Amalgamated Zone, core from another showed 210.4 g/t over 8.2 metres, including 463.0 g/t over 3.7 metres.

