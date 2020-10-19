Lundin Gold to pay $2.5m to replace collapsed bridge near Fruta del Norte – by Valentina Ruiz Leotaud (Mining.com – October 18, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Following the collapse on Saturday of a bridge in the town of Los Encuentros in Ecuador’s southern Zamora Chinchipe province, Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) announced that it will be footing the $2.5 million bill for the replacement.

The structure had been showing signs of weakness in recent years but it completely failed when a truck carrying ore from Lundin’s Fruta del Norte operation was passing through it.

According to local media, the bridge’s deck came off its bases and fell into the Zamora river with the truck on top of it. The driver was able to escape unharmed and no one else was injured.

A drinking water pipe that ran through the bridge was also damaged, which means that nearby communities have been left without access to the resource on top of being uncommunicated.

