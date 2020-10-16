Slave Geological Province Corridor to go ahead after First Nation leaders pull brakes over summer (CBC News North – October 14, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

The government of the Northwest Territories and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation have “reset” their relationship and have agreed to move forward with the $1.1-billion Slave Geological Province Corridor project.

The project in part would see a 413-kilometre, two-lane, all-season road built between mineral-rich areas northeast of Yellowknife and western Nunavut.

The idea is to create new economic opportunities that benefit both territories. The road would connect Nunavut to Canada’s highway system and link up to a potential deep-water port on the Arctic Ocean.

Earlier this summer, Dettah Chief Edward Sangris said the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) was pulling the plug on its support and cited concerns about “antiquated methods of procurement and Indigenous engagement.”

YKDFN said in a news release that it hoped there would be more priority given to “capacity building, benefits for Northern and Indigenous business, local hiring, and community engagement.”

