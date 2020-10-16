Mountain Province’s diamond output up despite virus disruptions – by Cecillia Jamasmie (Mining.com – October 16, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX: MPVD), which holds a 49% stake in the remote Gahcho Kué mine, saw production at the operation jump by 30% during the third quarter from the previous three months as crews adjust to covid-19 protocols.

The company churned out a total of 9.88 million tonnes of ore and waste material in the three months to Sep. 30, compared to the 6.84 million tonnes mined during the second quarter of the year.

The figure, however, is about 16% lower than the 11.7 million tonnes the Northwest Territories diamond mine produced in the same period last year.

“We are pleased with the latest quarterly production figures considering the impacts of covid-19 on operations over the past few months,” President and CEO Stuart Brown said in a statement. “We have dramatically improved our mining operations from the previous quarter (Q2 2020) (…) and we expect this trend to continue into the next quarter.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/mountain-provinces-diamond-output-up-despite-virus-disruptions/