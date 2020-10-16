Battery Chat with Parri #1: Prof. Arumugam Manthiram (Nickel Institute – October 15, 2020)

https://nickelinstitute.org/

Prof. Arumugam Manthiram, a renowned professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has contributed substantially to the field of energy storage with his research having great impact on the scientific community. In this chat, Prof. Manthiram shares his research path briefly, his perspective on current research performed on high-nickel cathodes, and a glimpse of his future research directions.

Prof. Arumugam Manthiram currently holds the Cockrell Family Regents Chair in Engineering #5 and is the Director of the Texas Materials Institute.

With over 800 publications and 69k citations, his recent papers in Nature Energy and Nature Communications have been accessed by almost 60,000 people. Working on a wide range of high-nickel cathode materials for Li-ion batteries (among other topics), Prof. Arumugam Manthiram’s group recently performed a very interesting comparative study on various high nickel-containing cathode compositions: NMA-89 (89 refers to 89% nickel content) to NMC-89, NCA-89, and Al-Mg co-doped NMC (NMCAM-89).

Parri Adeli: Thanks for taking the time to chat with me. When you were a young scientist, what type of research were you interested in and how did it change throughout the years?

Prof. Arumugam Manthiram: No problem. I did my PhD in India at the Indian Institute of Technology. My PhD was on synthesis and electrical and magnetic properties of molybdenum oxides. When I was doing my PhD in India, one of the examiners for my PhD thesis happened to be the legendary John Goodenough. After finishing my PhD, I worked in India at Madurai Kamaraj University for four years as a lecturer.

For the rest of this article: https://nickelinstitute.org/blog/2020/october/battery-chat-with-parri-1-prof-arumugam-manthiram/