Want to have a say on the Marathon mine’s EA? – Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 9, 2020)

Ottawa wants your feedback on a proposed open-pit palladium and copper mine near the north shore of Lake Superior.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (formerly the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency) and the Government of Ontario are resuming an environmental assessment (EA) for Generation Mining’s proposed open-pit palladium mine near the town of Marathon.

The EA was placed on hold in 2014 at the request of Stillwater Canada, then the proponents of the mine project. The federal and provincial review panel that was established to assess the project was disbanded.

Generation Mining is the newcomer on the block having acquired a 51 per cent interest in the property in 2019. Its Marathon Project is 10 kilometres north of the town of Marathon, which is 300 kilometres east of Thunder Bay and 400 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie.

