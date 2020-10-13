Nornickel eyes doubling of copper production in Kola Peninsula – by Atle Staalesen (The Barents Observer – October 12, 2020)

https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/

The mining and metallurgy company is facing serious troubles with its worn-out production facilities in the Kola Peninsula.

Not only is the company about to close its highly polluting plant in Nikel, the town located on the border to Norway and Finland. It is reportedly also in the process of taking radical measures with its copper production in Monchegorsk.

According to regional Governor Andrey Chibis, about 90 billion rubles is to be invested in a major modernization of the copper processing. The company’s existing processing facilities in Monchegorsk will be subject to reconstruction, he said in a regional government session this week.

The plans were first described by company representatives in 2019. According to Chibis, the plans include the building a new plant. It will double the company’s production capacity, he explained.

“The level of investments to be placed over the next years by the company in modernized technology and the building of a new plant will amount to about 90 billion rubles,” Chibis said.

