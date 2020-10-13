Justin Trudeau’s co-ordinated assault on Canadian energy – by Conrad Black (National Post – October 10, 2020)

https://nationalpost.com/

The federal Liberals have launched an efficient and skilfully executed assault on Western Canada

My reference here last week to the throne speech containing a declaration of war on the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and on the petroleum industry of Canada (with a partial reprieve for eastern Canadian offshore oil) might have seemed an exaggeration.

But it was a reasonable interpretation of what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on the subject in 2017: “You can’t make a choice between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy. We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow.

We need to phase them out.” He said the following day that he had “misspoke,” but did not retract or even alter that position; he only stated that he should have worded it more carefully, presumably to disguise its meaning.

In the intervening period of nearly four years, his government has pursued the systematic destruction of the western petroleum industry, which the throne speech reaffirmed, although instead of specifically enunciating that goal, the federal government is pursuing it through four parallel channels of public policy.

